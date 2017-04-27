The Latest: US Embassy ready to work with Macedonia speaker

The Latest on the political crisis in Macedonia (all times local):

10:50 p.m.

The U.S. Embassy in Macedonia has condemned the violence in the country's parliament, after scores of protesters stormed the building and attacked lawmakers.

The Embassy said in a statement Thursday night said the assault "is not consistent with democracy and is not an acceptable way to resolve differences."

Protesters stormed parliament following disagreements over the election of a parliament speaker, an issue which had left lawmakers deadlocked for weeks.

The embassy statement said a majority of lawmakers elected Talat Xhaferi, a lawmaker from an ethnic Albanian party, as parliament speaker.

The U.S. Embassy says it is ready to work with Xhaferi "to support democracy and to advance the interests of Macedonia."

———

10:43 p.m.

Macedonia's president has called for calm in a televised address made after violent protesters stormed into parliament.

In a brief statement, President Gjorge Ivanov said he had summoned the leaders of the country's main political parties for a meeting on Friday.

Ivanov says he is appealing "for reasonable and responsible behavior."

He says: "Lawmakers are primarily responsible for restoring the situation in accordance to the Constitution and laws, which were violated today."

Scores of protesters in the capital broke through a police cordon and rushed into parliament on Thursday to protest the election of a new speaker despite a months-long deadlock in talks to form a new government.

———

9:55 p.m.

The violent protest inside Macedonia's parliament building has caused concern in neighboring Albania.

The country's foreign ministry says it is monitoring "the escalation of the situation in Macedonia with great concern."

In a statement issued Thursday, the ministry said: "Such scenes of violence against the elected representatives of the Macedonian people are unacceptable."

One-fourth of Macedonia's population is ethnic Albanian, and coalition talks to form a new government broke down over ethnic Albanian demands that Albanian be recognized as an official second language.

Albania's government called on "political leaders to show restraint and avoid rhetoric that could further escalate the tense situation."

Authorities in Kosovo also expressed concern.

———

9:07 p.m.

A Macedonian opposition leader was among the lawmakers attacked when protesters stormed the country's parliament building.

Photographs broadcast on local television showed blood on Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev's face.

A spokesman for an ethnic Albanian party, Artan Grubi of the Democratic Union for Integration party, says Zaev and at least three other lawmakers were injured during the attack on Thursday night.

He says the violence marks "a sad day for Macedonia."

———

8:43 p.m.

A senior European Union official has condemned the violent protests inside Macedonia's parliament.

European Union Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said in a tweet on Thursday that "Violence has NO place in Parliament. Democracy must run its course."

Sweden's ambassador to Macedonia, Mats Staffansson, speaking on behalf of other European diplomats, reminded the country's politicians of the need for dialogue and said "it is the responsibility of the police of this country to make sure that this kind of violence does not happen."

Their remarks came after scores of protesters in the capital broke through a police cordon and rushed into parliament to protest the election of a new speaker despite a months-long deadlock in talks to form a new government.

———

8:20 p.m.

Scores of protesters in Macedonia have broken through a police cordon and entered parliament to protest the election of a new speaker despite a months-long deadlock in talks to form a new government.

The protesters pushed their way past police and attacked lawmakers late Thursday, after the country's Social Democrats and parties representing Macedonia's ethnic Albanian minority voted for a new speaker.

Macedonia has been without a government since December, with the long-governing conservative and rival Social Democrats split over whether to consider ethnic minority party demands to make Albanian an official second language throughout the country.

———

7:30 p.m.

Macedonian opposition leader has called for an end to a political deadlock that has left parliament unable to elect a speaker for three weeks.

Zoran Zaev suggested a new speaker could be elected outside normal procedures, an idea immediately rejected by the conservative party as an attempted coup.

Macedonia has been without a government since December, when former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski's conservative party won elections, but without enough votes to form a government. Coalition talks broke down over ethnic Albanian demands that Albanian be recognized as an official second language. A quarter of Macedonia's population is ethnic Albanian.

Zaev secured the cooperation of another ethnic Albanian party, giving him 69 of parliament's 120 seats. But President Gjorge Ivanov refused to hand him the mandate to form a government.