Maduro supporters march in Venezuela against Trump

Thousands of government supporters have taken to the streets of Venezuela's capital to denounce President Donald Trump's talk of a "military option" to resolve the country's political crisis.

With anti-American slogans and salsa music blaring from sound trucks the crowd of mostly state workers made its way Monday to the Miraflores presidential palace.

Several senior officials have blasted Trump's suggestion as an insolent throwback to the days of military interventions in Latin America. But President Nicolas Maduro himself has yet to comment, even as Vice President Mike Pence ratcheted up pressure on the embattled socialist in a visit Sunday to Colombia.

The opposition and several regional governments critical of Maduro have also rebuked the suggestion of deploying troops to resolve Venezuela's crisis after months of deadly unrest.