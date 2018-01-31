Magnitude 6.1 quake rattles Afghanistan and Pakistan

A strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake rattled Pakistan and Afghanistan, including the capital cities of both countries, on Wednesday, killing a young girl and injuring five others, officials said.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake's center was in northeast Afghanistan near the Pakistan border, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Jarm in the Hindu Kush region, with a depth of 191.2 kilometers (119 miles).

TV footage showed Pakistanis fleeing offices schools in panic in Islamabad and elsewhere in the country.

At least one girl was killed and five others injured when roofs collapsed on mud-brick homes in the village of Lasbela in Pakistan's Baluchistan province, said local government official Izat Nazir Baluch. He said authorities were still trying to assess damages in Baluchistan.

The quake was felt in the Afghan capital Kabul and the Pakistan capital Islamabad. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in Afghanistan.

The earthquake also was felt in the Indian capital New Delhi and the Indian Kashmir region. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to buildings there.

A magnitude-7.6 quake in 2005 killed thousands of people in Pakistan and Kashmir.

Associated Press writer Rahim Faiez in Kabul, Afghanistan contributed.