Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits Region in Eastern Indonesia

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has hit a region in the eastern part of Indonesia, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake hit about 6:30 a.m. Friday in the Sumbawa region, the agency said. The epicenter was about 33 kilometers south of Tolotangga.

The earthquake was about 72 kilometers deep, the agency said.

A resident tells The Associated Press that there are no reports of damage. No tsunami warning has been issued, according to the agency.

On Dec. 7, Indonesia's Aceh province was hit by a magnitude 6.5 quake that killed more than 100 people.

The world's largest archipelago, Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. A 2004 quake and tsunami killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Aceh.