Malaysia says it foiled planned attack on 'Arab royalties'

Malaysia foiled a planned attack on "Arab royalties" visiting Kuala Lumpur last month, police said Tuesday.

In separate raids in late February, Malaysian police picked up four Yemenis, two Malaysians and one Indonesian, said Khalid Abu Bakar, the national police chief. He said the Yemenis were suspected of planning at attack.

"They (were) planning to attack the Arab royalties during the visit in Kuala Lumpur," Khalid told reporters. "So we got them in the nick of time."

The raids came days before Saudi Arabia's King Salman visited Malaysia.

Salman is on a tour of Asian countries to advance the kingdom's economic and business interests.