Malaysia Seizes Pig-Hair Brushes After Muslims Complain

Malaysian authorities have seized more than 2,000 paint brushes suspected to be made from pig bristles and sold without labels, in a crackdown following complaints from Muslim consumers.

Pigs and dogs are considered unclean by Muslims, who make up some 60 percent of Malaysia's 30 million people. It's illegal to sell products made from any part of a pig or a dog, unless the goods are labeled and kept separately.

Domestic trade enforcement official Zarif Anwar said Wednesday that officials were inspecting shops selling paint brushes for art and commercial use. He said brushes seized would be examined to determine whether they were made from pig bristles.

He said traders who flout the rule could face up to three years in jail, a fine of 100,000 ringgit ($22,522) or both.