Malaysia's leader says Rohingya not just a Myanmar issue

SYDNEY — Mar 17, 2018, 4:36 AM ET
A man holds flags and a sign as members of the Cambodian community gather in Hyde Park to protest against Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in Sydney, Friday, March 16, 2018. Hun Sen is in Australia to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ASEAN, special summit. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak says the displacement of Rohingya Muslims is no longer solely a domestic issue for Myanmar, as Southeast Asian nations signed a counterterrorism cooperation agreement at a regional leaders' conference.

Najib made his comments on Saturday at a meeting of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that is being hosted by Australia. The meeting has been marked by protests against Myanmar.

In a rare departure from the grouping's policy of non-interference in the affairs of fellow member nations, Najib said Rohingya fleeing from alleged persecution are a prime target for radicalization from the Islamic State group.

Leaders signed the memorandum of understanding on counterterrorism, at a time of increased risk due to militants fleeing Islamic State losses in the Middle East.

