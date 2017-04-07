Maldives opposition party leader arrested for alleged plot

Maldives police have arrested a leader of opposition political party on a charge of plotting to overthrow the government.

A joint opposition statement said Jumhooree Party leader and lawmaker Qasim Ibrahim was arrested Thursday evening on the charges of "attempting to influence no confidence motions against the Speaker of Parliament" and "plotting to overthrow the government."

The arrest comes days after the government defeated a no-confidence motion against the speaker and thereby prevented the opposition bid to take control of Parliament.

The opposition says the charges are "trumped-up" and demonstrate the willingness of President Yameen Abdul Gayoom's government to "subvert state institutions in order to pursue and persecute anyone to who attempts to hold him accountable."

A police spokesman did not answer phone calls seeking a comment.