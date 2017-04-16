Man acting strangely during Easter Mass in France arrested

Police in the French Riviera city of Nice have arrested a man behaving strangely at an Easter Mass in a church not far from the promenade where a truck attack last year killed 86 people.

Police and soldiers converged around the Saint-Pierre d'Arene church and tried to calmly overpower the intruder Sunday.

The local Nice-Matin newspaper says the camouflage-dressed man in the back of the packed church put on ski gloves and spoke threateningly. The paper says he appeared to wave an object that looked like a sausage, but it was unclear if he was armed.

Regional president Eric Ciotti later tweeted "no worries" from the church.

In July, a Tunisian man living in France drove a cargo truck into crowds celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86 and wounding hundreds.