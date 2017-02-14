Man charged in car crash that injured Polish prime minister

Polish prosecutors filed charges Tuesday against a 21-year-old man who is accused of causing a traffic accident that injured Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and two other people last week.

The crash occurred Friday evening in the southern Polish city of Oswiecim, Szydlo's hometown. She had just arrived there for the weekend when the driver of her car swerved to avoid hitting a small Fiat.

Szydlo's injuries were not serious and did not require surgery but doctors want her to remain hospitalized for a few more days, the government spokesman, Rafal Bochenek, said on Monday. Two security officials, one of them the car's driver, were also injured.

TVN24, the private news station, broadcast video footage late Monday of Szydlo visiting the bedside of one of the injured security officials.

Wearing an informal zip-up jacket, Szydlo walked down the hospital corridor with a strong gait. She has been meeting with government officials and signing documents from the hospital, Bochenek said.

However, she will have to miss the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Her deputy, Culture Minister Piotr Glinski, is presiding in her place.

The regional prosecutors in Krakow said the driver of the Fiat, identified only as Sebastian K., was charged with involuntary violation of traffic safety, a crime punishable by up to three years in prison.