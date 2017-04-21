Man charged with making threatening calls to Jewish centers

An 18-year-old man with Israeli and U.S. citizenship has been formally charged with making threatening phone calls to Jewish community centers in the United States.

Michael Ron David Kadar was charged by federal authorities in Florida and Georgia on Friday, a month after his arrest in Israel.

He faces 31 charges of making threatening calls and conveying false information to a police.

The Florida indictment says that, from January to March, Kadar made several threatening phone calls to Jewish community centers in Florida.

The calls stoked fears of rising anti-Semitism.

The Georgia indictment says he lied about an emergency at a home in Macon during a phone call to police dispatchers.

Online records showed no listed attorney for Kadar. He was arrested last month in Israel.