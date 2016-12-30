Man Who Helped Launch Kinder Candy With Surprise Inside Dies

An Italian foundation for children says that William Salice, credited with launching Kinder Sorpresa, a hollow chocolate egg with a surprise tiny toy inside, has died. He was 83.

The nonprofit Color Your Life foundation, whose establishment Salice inspired, said Friday that a funeral would be held Saturday near Pavia in northern Italy.

Italian news reports said Salice died Thursday evening in Pavia.

Ferrero, the worldwide sweets maker, says Michelle Ferrero envisioned the egg treat so kids could have Easter every day, and Salice developed the product's launch and marketing.

The company says that after Salice retired in 2007, he established the foundation, which aims to help teenagers develop their artistic and scientific talents.