Man and young girl missing in Quebec flooding

More than 1,500 Canadian soldiers are helping deal with flooding that has caused widespread damage and evacuations in Quebec.

A search is underway for a man and a toddler whose vehicle swerved off a waterlogged road into a surging river. Quebec provincial police Sgt. Claude Doiron said Monday the heavy current pulled the car toward the Sainte-Anne River in eastern Quebec and its occupants fell into the water when the vehicle flipped over.

Quebec Environment Minister David Heurtel says officials haven't seen such high water levels in 55 years. Provincial authorities say water levels should peak across the province by midweek and begin receding.