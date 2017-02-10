Manhunt for Peru's Fallen Ex-President Starts in California

Peruvian authorities have asked the U.S. to expel a former president so he can face charges for corruption stemming from a major graft scandal.

Peru's interior minister said Friday that he believes Alejandro Toledo is in San Francisco. Toledo is a visiting scholar at Stanford University in California.

Toledo is accused of taking $20 million in bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht to favor the company in a highway contract. He denies any wrongdoing.

A judge Thursday ordered he be jailed for 18 months while the investigation continues.

Peruvian authorities also alerted Israel because Toledo's wife has dual Belgian-Israeli citizenship.

Odebrecht last year admitted to paying some $800 million in bribes to politicians throughout Latin America including $29 million during the 2001-2006 governments of Toledo and his two successors.