Massive 'Peace March' in Hungary backing Viktor Orban

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mar 15, 2018, 8:45 AM ET
People gather to participate in the Peace March, a demonstration organized by the pro-government Civic Solidarity Forum Foundation to express support for the current centre-right Hungarian government with regard to the upcoming general elections in April in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, March 15, 2018, coinciding with the national holiday marking the 170th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1848 revolution and war of independence against the Habsburg rule. (Tamas Soki/MTI via AP)

A massive march is underway in Budapest in support of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his government, three weeks ahead of parliamentary elections.

Tens of thousands of people are marching across Margit Bridge on the Danube River toward Parliament, where Orban will speak during Thursday's commemorations of the 1848 revolution against Habsburg rule.

Several opposition groups are also holding much smaller rallies and remembrances across the city.

The so-called "Peace March," nominally organized by a pro-Orban civic group, is being held with full support of Orban's Fidesz party and dozens of buses brought people to the event from across the country.

Organizers are leading the march with a huge banner inscribed "The homeland before all else," while another reads "Hungary protects Europe."

