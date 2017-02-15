Medical group warns of severe shortages in Yemen's Taiz

Doctors Without Borders is warning of a worsening situation in the Yemeni city of Taiz, where hospitals have been repeatedly attacked and where some 200,000 people are facing shortages of food, water and medicine.

Djoen Besselink, the head of the aid group's Yemen mission, told reporters in Jordan on Monday that attacks on hospitals, ambulances and medical staff had severely limited the group's activities in the city, which has been partially besieged by Houthi rebels since April 2015.

Besselink, who visited Taiz last month, said he's "never seen such destruction" at the four hospitals his group supports. He says "there's not a single room without bullet holes, the windows are gone, there's no more equipment. It's total failure."

He says the four hospitals treated over 10,000 people in 2016.