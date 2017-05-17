Merkel: British EU immigration cap would have price

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says that if Britain restricts immigration from European Union countries in the future, that will have "its price."

Britain and the EU are preparing for negotiations on Britain's departure. Prime Minister Theresa May insists that Britain must leave the bloc's single market in order to control immigration.

Merkel said at an event with labor union officials in Berlin on Wednesday that "if the British government says that free movement of people is no longer valid, that will have its price in relations with Britain."

She added that "this isn't malicious" but if Britain, for example, says that only 100,000 or 200,000 EU citizens are allowed into the country, "we would have to think about what obstacle we create from the European side to compensate for that."