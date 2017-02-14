Merkel, Tunisian premier pay tribute to Berlin attack dead

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Tunisian Prime Minister Yousseh Chahed have paid tribute to the 12 people killed and dozens injured in a truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin carried out by a Tunisian man whose asylum application was rejected.

The two leaders placed individual white roses Tuesday at a makeshift memorial to the Dec. 19 attack victims in Berlin.

Anis Amri drove a commandeered truck into the market in the attack claimed by Islamic State. He was killed in a shootout with Italian police four days later after they stopped him for an identity check.

Speaking with Merkel at the chancellery, Chahed expressed his regrets for the attack, saying "Amri certainly doesn't represent Tunisians."

Merkel said the attack showed both "Germany and Tunisia are targets of international terrorism."