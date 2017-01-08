Mexican Agents Catch Man Who Shot US Consular Official

Prosecutors in Mexico say they caught a gunman who opened fire on an official of the U.S. consulate in the western city of Guadalajara.

The Attorney General's Office of the western state of Jalisco said Sunday in the agency's Twitter account that the suspect had been turned over to federal prosecutors.

Attacks on diplomats are federal crimes in Mexico.

The U.S. embassy has not identified the official, who was shot in his car Friday in Guadalajara. He was in stable condition Saturday after the attack.

The FBI had offered a $20,000 reward for information on the attacker, and surveillance cameras photos of him had been widely circulated.

Jalisco state is dominated by the hyper-violent Jalisco New Generation cartel. There was no immediate evidence of any cartel link to the attack.