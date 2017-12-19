Mexican journalist killed attending event at child's school

A Mexican journalist was shot to death at an elementary school Christmas party Tuesday in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, becoming at least the 10th journalist slain in the country this year.

The state security coordinator said in a statement that dozens of parents and children were present as unidentified attackers shot 34-year-old Gumaro Perez Aguilando while he attended the Christmas event at his child's school.

Veracruz Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes condemned the shooting and said he ordered state police to provide protection to the journalist's family.

Perez covered crime news for a number of local outlets and had founded the online news site La Voz del Sur. He also worked for the local government in some capacity.

The State Commission for Attention and Protection of Journalists said Perez was part of a protection program.

"He belonged to the preventive program for safe coverage of this Commission since 2015, which refers to mechanisms for reporting that diminish danger in high-risk events," it said in a statement. "Nevertheless, regrettably, he had not made us aware of having received any threats that could have put him at risk."

Commission president Ana Laura Vazquez said the group would monitor the investigation and urged the state government to track down his killers and solve the case.

Another area reporter, Candido Rios, was killed Aug. 22.