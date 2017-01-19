Mexican President, Residents Mourn School Shooting

A 15-year-old student who killed himself and shot a teacher and two other students in the head had told some classmates he was going to bring a gun to school the next day.

State security spokesman Aldo Fasci said Thursday the boy's classmates didn't believe him and apparently did not report it.

At no point did the boy tell the classmates he planned to shoot anyone, and no action is planned against them.

Fasci said Thursday the boy and his father were avid hunters, and said that was why the boy appeared to handle the pistol with some expertise.

The first major school shootings in Mexico shocked the country, and President Enrique Pena Nieto said in a televised address Wednesday that the nation should reflect on the issue.

Pena Nieto said late Wednesday that "these are incomprehensible acts that shake our hearts and require us to engage in reflection."

Fasci said the shooter was declared dead and his family has decided to donate his organs.

The three victims with head wounds remain in very serious condition. A fourth victim shot in the arm has been released from a hospital.