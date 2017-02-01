Mexico: $212 Million Deal to Make Chinese SUVs in Hidalgo

Mexico has announced a 4.4 billion peso ($212 million) deal to assemble and distribute passenger cars by Chinese automaker JAC in the central state of Hidalgo.

Hidalgo Gov. Omar Fayad says the plant will produce two SUV models and the first cars will roll off assembly lines in the second half of this year.

He adds that the plant will begin with a capacity of 11,000 vehicles a year, with that ultimately rising to 40,000. The initial phase of the project is expected to create 1,000 direct and 4,500 indirect jobs.

Fayad said Wednesday the deal is a step down "a road toward the diversification of exports."

The announcement comes amid uncertainty over the future of commerce between Mexico and the U.S., which buys about 80 percent of Mexican exports.