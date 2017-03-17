Mexico: Companies should examine consciences on border wall

Mexico's top diplomat is urging companies thinking about signing on to help build U.S. President Donald Trump's planned border wall to check their consciences.

Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray was asked about the possibility of Mexican companies getting involved in the construction during a news conference Friday.

He suggested that anyone seeing dollar signs "make an examination of conscience, because we are not talking about an economic opportunity but rather a deeply unfriendly act."

According to media reports, earlier this month the president of Mexican cement giant Cemex said the company would happily provide quotes for cement for the project if requested.

But after coming under criticism for the remarks, this week a Cemex spokesman told the Los Angeles Times that the company "will not participate."