Mexico: Ex-gov. flees to Texas to evade graft allegations

The governor of a northern Mexico state says his predecessor has fled to Texas to evade accusations of corruption.

Chihuahua Gov. Javier Corral says ex-Gov. Cesar Duarte has gone to the border city of El Paso and is considered "a fugitive from justice."

Corral said Tuesday at a news conference that officials will seek to have an international arrest and extradition order issued. He said three former officials from Duarte's inner circle have been detained.

Duarte is suspected of heading a ring of corruption for personal enrichment.

In Corral's words: "He who steals from the government does not just steal a few cents or some millions. He steals opportunities, steals hope."

An ex-governor of Veracruz is also being sought on suspicion of corruption. Both belong to the ruling party.