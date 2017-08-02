Mexico: president didn't call Trump, praise migration policy

The Mexican government says President Enrique Pena Nieto did not call U.S. President Donald Trump to compliment his immigration policies.

Mexico's Foreign Relations Department says Pena Nieto "has not had any recent telephone communication with President Donald Trump."

Trump said on Monday that "even the president of Mexico called me — They said their southern border, very few people are coming because they know they're not going to get through our border, which is the ultimate compliment."

The department said Pena Nieto did remark to Trump during a July 7 meeting at the G20 summit in Germany that deportations of Mexicans from the United States had fallen 31 percent between January and June, as compared to 2016.

Pena Nieto said 47 percent fewer Central American migrants had entered Mexico in that period.