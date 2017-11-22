Mexico rights agency says minimum wage is still too low

Mexico's National Human Rights Commission said Wednesday that the country's 45-cent increase in the daily minimum wage is worrisome because it still isn't enough to meet the basic needs of a single worker or a family.

The government gave workers a raise of just over 8 pesos this week, increasing the minimum wage from 80 pesos a day to 88.4 pesos.

The raise, equivalent to about 45 U.S. cents, buys roughly a single ride on a Mexico City bus.

The commission said the minimum wage now falls about $15 a month short of what is needed to meet a worker's basic food, shelter and clothing costs.

The government has said the increase represents a purchasing power increase for employees. But with inflation running around 7 percent a year, the real-term benefit is minor.