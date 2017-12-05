Mexico rights commission denounces 2016 military abuses

MEXICO CITY — Dec 5, 2017, 5:23 PM ET
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, people watch soldiers during the annual Independence Day military parade in Mexico Citys main square, known as the Zocalo. Mexicos National Human Rights Commission denounced on Dec. 5, 2017 a case of allegeThe Associated Press
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, people watch soldiers during the annual Independence Day military parade in Mexico City's main square, known as the Zocalo. Mexico's National Human Rights Commission denounced on Dec. 5, 2017 a case of alleged abuses in 2016 by members of the military, which is heavily involved in prosecuting the country's war against drug gangs. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday alleged abuses were committed in a 2016 case by members of the military, which is heavily involved in prosecuting Mexico's war on drug gangs.

The commission said that according to testimony from a father, elements of an airborne unit detained his son, nephew and two other people last year inside a home in Tepatitlan de Morelos in Jalisco state.

Its statement said two hours later three of the detained were hustled into the back of a vehicle while the fourth was released. Two days later, two of those taken away were found dead on a ranch and the third was hospitalized with wounds.

The commission alleged multiple rights violations in the case: arbitrary detention; sexual violence and torture; forced disappearance; and extrajudicial killings.

Comments