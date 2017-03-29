Mexico: Teacher wounded in January school shooting dies

Mexican authorities say a teacher who was wounded by a teenage student in a school shooting two months ago has died.

The 27-year-old teacher was shot in the head in the northern city of Monterrey on Jan. 18 and had been hospitalized since.

The Health Department of Nuevo Leon state says in a statement that she died Wednesday.

Officials have said the 15-year-old shooter told some classmates the day before the shooting that he was going to bring a gun to school.

The boy shot the teacher and two other students in the head before killing himself.