Mexico's president again stumbles in public speaking

MEXICO CITY — Dec 12, 2017, 12:51 PM ET
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto is welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron, left, before a lunch at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. More than 50 world leaders are gathering in Paris for a summit that Macron hopes will give new momentum to the fight against global warming, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's rejection of the Paris climate accord. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has drawn scorn on the internet after making a grade-school grammar mistake that his office corrected in an official transcript of his remarks.

Pena Nieto used an incorrect past participle sometimes used by children in a speech in Paris at the offices of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

He said "volvido," instead of the correct "vuelto," in stating that Mexico had become an example because of its reforms. A transcript issued by his office later Monday used the correct form.

Twitter users mocked Pena Nieto Tuesday, saying he had "volvido," or "returned," to making mistakes.

Pena Nieto has stumbled before, mangling English pronunciations and struggling to name three books that had influenced his life.

