Mexico's president again stumbles in public speaking

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has drawn scorn on the internet after making a grade-school grammar mistake that his office corrected in an official transcript of his remarks.

Pena Nieto used an incorrect past participle sometimes used by children in a speech in Paris at the offices of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

He said "volvido," instead of the correct "vuelto," in stating that Mexico had become an example because of its reforms. A transcript issued by his office later Monday used the correct form.

Twitter users mocked Pena Nieto Tuesday, saying he had "volvido," or "returned," to making mistakes.

Pena Nieto has stumbled before, mangling English pronunciations and struggling to name three books that had influenced his life.