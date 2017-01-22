MH370 Search Crews Return to Port After Fruitless Hunt Ends

The ship involved in the recently halted hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 has returned to port in western Australia for the final time.

Officials from Malaysia, Australia and China gathered in Perth on Monday to thank the crew of the Fugro Equator. The officials defended their decision to call off the search despite recommendations from investigators that it continue.

The three countries officially suspended the nearly three-year search for the plane in the Indian Ocean last week.

Several relatives of the 239 people on board the plane have asked officials to search a new 25,000-square kilometer (9,700-square mile) area immediately to the north of the old search zone that a group of international investigators recently identified as the likeliest resting place for the wreckage.