5 militants, Indian soldier killed in Kashmir fighting

Officials say five suspected militants and an Indian air force commando have been killed in a fierce gunbattle in disputed Kashmir.

Top police officer S.P. Vaid says Indian troops on Saturday cordoned off northern Hajin village on a tip that militants were hiding in civilian homes.

Vaid says the militants tried to escape from the security cordon while firing their guns, triggering a heavy exchange of gunfire.

He said at least one militant was still trapped in the area.

No rebel group fighting since 1989 for Indian-controlled Kashmir's independence or merger with neighboring Pakistan commented on the fighting.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both countries claim it in its entirety. Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.