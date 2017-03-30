Missing cat from California ends up in Canada years later

A cat that went missing in California 2 ? years ago has shown up many miles away in Canada.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports ( http://bit.ly/2nPdjH4 ) that BooBoo the cat went missing in August 2014 in Watsonville, California. Last week, the tabby showed up in southeastern Canada, about 3,000 miles (4827.81 kilometers) from home.

When BooBoo arrived at Guelph Humane Society in Ontario, she hardly looked like a grizzled traveler.

Humane society Executive Director Adrienne McBride says BooBoo is in "fantastic shape." In fact, she might need to go on a diet when she gets home.

How did BooBoo reach Canada?

Owner Ashley Aleman suspects BooBoo hitched a ride as she has a habit of jumping in cars.

Animal protection officers will carry the cat across the border Friday.

