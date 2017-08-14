Missing Dutch national found dead in Turkey

A Dutch national who was reported missing in Turkey has been found dead, officials and Turkish media reports said Monday.

The body of 22-year-old Joey Hoffman was found in a dried-up stream bed in the village of Narlikuyu, near the Mediterranean coastal town of Silifke, the private Dogan news agency reported.

An initial inspection of the body showed no sign that the man had been killed, Sevket Cinbir, the district governor in Silifke, told the state-run Anadolu Agency. He said that an autopsy would be carried out.

Hoffman disappeared after he had gone to Silifke to help a couple of friends who were building a house, according to Dutch media. He was last seen on July 8.

Anadolu said he went missing after he left to wander in the area searching for land to buy.

Police and rescue crews had been searching for Hoffman with the help of a drone, Anadolu reported.