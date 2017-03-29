Mobs attack Africans in India after a local boy went missing

Mobs have repeatedly attacked Africans in a New Delhi suburb in recent days after rumors that a local boy had been kidnapped by Nigerians.

The surge in violence began Friday when a teenage boy disappeared in Greater Noida, outside New Delhi, and angry relatives claimed he'd been killed by Nigerians. A mob of people began searching the area for Africans, with some accusing kidnappers of eating the boy.

The boy returned home Saturday morning. He died later that day, though the cause remains unclear.

The police arrested five Nigerian men and charged them with kidnapping and murder but let them go within hours, citing lack of evidence.

But mobs continued to attack Africans, the most recent attack was Wednesday, leaving at least two people with broken bones.

The African Students' Association in the country has asked Africans across the capital to remain alert and especially warned those living in Greater Noida from stepping out at all.

"All African Students Studying in Greater Noida are hereby Instructed to Stay at home as the situation remains volatile. We are advising all the student representatives from Africa to request their students to remain at home," their advisory said.

As fears of more attacks lingered most African students and student leaders have switched off their phones or stopped answering them.

Hundreds of thousands of Africans in live and study in India, drawn by better education and work opportunities. For them rampant racism is a daily battle in a country where their dark skin places them at the lower end of a series of strictly observed social hierarchies. Indians routinely perceive Africans as either prostitutes or drug dealers.

The callous, daily racism that Africans suffer usually go unnoticed both by the police and local media.

That changed in May last year when a Congolese student was fatally attacked in a dispute over hiring an autorickshaw in New Delhi. Three men who insisted they had hired the vehicle beat him up and hit him on the head with a rock, killing him, according to police.

The death made the city's African students, diplomats and business owners' rally together demanding quick justice. The African Heads of Mission in New Delhi issued a statement asking the government to address "racism and Afro-phobia" in the country.

The bad publicity from that attack made India's foreign ministry instruct the police to make sure they protected the city's African population. On Monday the Foreign Minister again tweeted that she had asked the government of Uttar Pradesh state, where Greater Noida is located, to investigate the "unfortunate incident" swiftly.