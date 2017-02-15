Moldova claims to break up extremist Islamic group

Moldova's intelligence agency says it has broken up a suspected extremist Islamic group that was spreading propaganda online and whose members had illegal weapons.

The Intelligence and Security Service said Wednesday that agents had searched the homes of a number of Moldovan citizens in the northeastern town of Soroca, and found pistols, semi-automatic rifles and other weapons.

It says members are accused of "propagating radical Islamic ideology," on social media and elsewhere and illegally possessing firearms.

The agency did not provide details about the number of suspects or whether they had been detained.

If found guilty, suspects face up to seven years in prison.