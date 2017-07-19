Montenegro coup trial of Serb, Russian nationalists delayed

The high-profile trial in Montenegro of two Russians and 12 other people charged with plotting a coup to scuttle the country's NATO bid has been postponed over a defense motion to replace the prosecutor.

Judge Suzana Mugosa delayed the hearing Wednesday until the top state prosecutor rules on the demand.

The 14 defendants — among them the Russians and two top opposition leaders — are charged with "creating a criminal organization." The Russians are additionally charged with terrorism.

The indictment alleges they planned to take over parliament, assassinate then-prime minister Milo Djukanovic and install a pro-Russian leadership.

The Russians, identified as Eduard Shishmakov and Vladimir Popov, allegedly coordinated the operation from neighboring Serbia. Russia has denied involvement.

The trial is being broadcast live on Montenegrin state TV.