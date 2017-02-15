Montenegro: Immunity lifted for 2 alleged coup suspects

Montenegrin lawmakers have voted to lift the immunity of two senior opposition politicians allegedly involved in a pro-Russian plot to overthrow the government over its NATO bid.

The move paves the way for the detention of Andrija Mandic and Milan Knezevic, key opposition leaders suspected in the Oct. 16 coup attempt that included plans to kill a then-prime minister and take over power.

Several hundred opposition supporters protested outside the parliament building on Wednesday as lawmakers from the ruling coalition unanimously approved the motion.

Montenegro's special prosecutor said the two are suspected of criminal conspiracy and inciting "acts against constitutional order and security of Montenegro."

Some 20 people — including two Russian citizens — have been accused in the foiled coup said to be orchestrated by Russian and Serbian nationalists.