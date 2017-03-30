Former Montreal mayor get 1 year in prison for corruption

Former Montreal Mayor Michael Applebaum has been sentenced to one year in prison on corruption-related charges to be followed by two years on probation.

The 54-year-old Applebaum was found guilty of pocketing about $37,000 Canadian (US$27,000) in kickbacks from developers and engineering firms through his former aide. The charges stemmed from two separate deals between 2007 and 2010, when Applebaum was mayor of the Montreal's largest borough.

The prosecution had sought a two-year prison sentence followed by two years of probation for his conviction in January on eight charges.

Applebaum was interim mayor of Canada's second-largest city between November 2012 and June 2013 after a lengthy political career at the municipal level. He had vowed to clean up the corruption scandals rocking the city before he was arrested in 2013.