'Moors murderer' Ian Brady, reviled child-killer, dies at 79

Ian Brady, a killer of five children whose role in the 1960s "Moors Murders" made him one of Britain's most reviled people, has died. He was 79.

Health officials say Brady died Monday at a high-security psychiatric hospital in northwestern England.

Brady and his girlfriend Myra Hindley were convicted in 1966 of the brutal murders of 10-year-old Lesley Ann Downey and 17-year-old Edward Evans. Brady was also found guilty of killing John Kilbride, 12.

The pair confessed in 1987 to murdering two more children, Pauline Reade, 16, and Keith Bennett, 12.

The victims' bodies were buried on desolate Saddleworth Moor in northwestern England.

Bennett's grave has never been found, and for years Brady ignored calls by the boy's family to reveal the location of his remains.

Hindley died in 2002.