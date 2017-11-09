Moroccan teachers demand better protection from violence

Moroccan teachers are protesting violence in schools and have urged the government to better protect them in a two-day nationwide strike.

The strike was launched by several teacher unions on Wednesday and Thursday. Mohamed Boutkhsain of the National Union of Education said between 70 to 80 percent of its members took part. The Education Ministry said it did not yet have a definitive participation rate.

Several recent cases of violence against teachers in Morocco have drawn attention in the media and on social networks.

One case in Ouarzazate, in southern Morocco, led last week to the arrest of a student. The circumstances of the attack remain unclear.

At a government meeting Thursday, Moroccan Prime Minister Saadeddine El Othmani promised to draft a law against violence in schools.