Moscow political activist hospitalized after chemical attack

The Moscow leader of the liberal opposition Yabloko party says one of its activists has been hospitalized after an unknown attacker splashed a chemical in her face.

Sergei Mitrokhin, who heads Yabloko's Moscow city branch, said Nataliya Fyodorova suffered burns to her face and partial loss of her sight as a result of Friday's attack near the entrance to her apartment building.

The attack comes a day after unknown attackers doused opposition leader Alexei Navalny with green antiseptic, burning one of his eyes.

Mitrokhin tells the Novaya Gazeta newspaper that Fyodorova has actively protested city development plans, including plans to build a shopping center in her Moscow neighborhood. He said she has received threats in the past.