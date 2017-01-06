Mozambique Passenger Jet Strikes 'External Body,' Is Damaged

A Mozambique airline says one of its passenger jets struck "an external body" shortly before landing and damaged its fuselage.

LAM Mozambique Airlines tells the Portuguese news agency Lusa that the possibility the plane hit a drone is "a speculation." Authorities are investigating Thursday's incident.

The head of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority tells Lusa that it's too early to say what caused the damage to the plane.

The airline says the crew heard the crash when the landing strip was in sight.

The airline says the Boeing 737 flight from Maputo landed safely in the city of Tete with 80 passengers and six crew members aboard.