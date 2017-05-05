Nicaragua downplays potential impact of US bill on lending

Nicaragua is downplaying the possible impact of a U.S. bill that proposes conditioning international lending to the country on a range of democracy and rights issues.

President Daniel Ortega said late Thursday that if the so-called Nica Act passes, "the world is not going to disappear, the economy is not going to disintegrate."

The bill before the House and Senate calls for the U.S. to oppose most loans to Nicaragua's government unless the secretary of state certifies the country is taking steps to hold fair and competitive elections and strengthen the rule of law. Similar legislation last year languished in Congress.

The Organization of American States' secretary-general has urged U.S. lawmakers to "reconsider" the bill to allow time for negotiations with Nicaragua.

