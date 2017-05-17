Nigeria: Too soon to close camps for Boko Haram's displaced

Nigerian officials say their goal of shutting down all camps for people displaced by Boko Haram by the end of this month is no longer feasible as the military continues to fight the extremists in so-called liberated areas.

Borno state Gov. Kashim Shettima says it is not yet safe to return people to their homes in many places across northern Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari late last year declared Boko Haram crushed, but the military now says operations continue to clear the extremists from their strongholds.

Boko Haram is still carrying out suicide bombings in the Borno capital of Maiduguri and has attacked the military in more remote areas. Hundreds of people have been killed.

Maiduguri is home to more than a dozen camps for thousands of displaced people.