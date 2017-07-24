Nightclub shooting on Paraguay-Brazil border kills 4

Police in Paraguay say a shooting at a nightclub near Brazil has left four Brazilian citizens dead and 10 people wounded.

The incident took place early Monday in the northeastern city of Pedro Juan Caballero at a launch party for the After Office club.

Police Chief Walter Gomez says witnesses report two attackers showed up in a car and opened fire.

Officer Lucio Caballero says two men and two women died. The unknown assailants fled.

Pedro Juan Caballero is the capital of Amambay department, about 370 miles (600 kilometers) north of Asuncion.

It is separated by just a street from Ponta Pora, the third largest city in Brazil's Mato Grosso do Sul state.

——

This story has been corrected to reflect that the club's name is After Office.