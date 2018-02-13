NKorean at State of Union speech calls Kim's sister arrogant

The North Korean defector singled out by President Donald Trump as a living example of the North's atrocities says Kim Jong Un's sister was arrogant and unapologetic during her recent visit to the South.

Ji Seong-ho also told reporters in an interview Tuesday that Trump set a milestone in international efforts to improve North Korea's human rights situation when he invited Ji and other defectors to his office.

He said Trump's gesture raised international awareness of their fight to escape the North, as well as grim situations facing other North Koreans.

Ji said he found Trump's efforts to improve human rights conditions in the North sincere.

Trump introduced Ji during his State of the Union address last month, with the 35-year-old waving his crutches to the applauding audience.