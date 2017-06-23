Norway to Brazil: Curb deforestation or we stop the money

Norway's prime minister on Friday warned Brazil's president to curb deforestation or Norway will reduce its financial contribution this year.

"If preliminary figures about deforestation in 2016 are confirmed, it will lead to a reduced payout in 2017," Erna Solberg said."

After meeting with President Michel Temer, Solberg said Norway's more than $1 billion contribution to the so-called Amazon fund is "based on results," Norway's NTB news agency said. Since 2001, Norway has donated billions to encourage conservation of forests.

"This contribution has enabled us to make a more effective impact to avoiding deforestation," said Temer, according to NTB. He declined to take questions from media after he and Solberg had made statements.

Temer said Monday he had vetoed legislation to reduce the size of protected environmental reserves. However, the apparent victory for environmental groups most likely will be short-lived as environment minister Jose Sarney Filho is working on similar legislation.

The legislation was passed by Brazil's Congress last month and would have converted around 1.4 million acres (566,000 hectares) of protected land into areas open to logging, mining and agricultural use. However, last week, the environment minister announced plans to create a new expedited bill that would convert 1.1 million acres to other uses.

The announcement comes at a time when the Amazon and Atlantic rainforests are being cut at the fastest rate in nearly a decade.

Last year, deforestation of the Amazon jumped 29 percent over the previous year, according to the Brazilian government's satellite monitoring. That was the highest rate since 2008.

Before his meeting with Solberg, Temer was met by a handful of protesters holding posters with "stop rainforest destruction" and "respect indigenous peoples' rights" as he arrived at the prime minister's office in Oslo.