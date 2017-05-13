Norway's largest party opposes Israel boycott

The leader of the main Norwegian opposition group is opposing a boycott of Israel decided by the Norway's largest trade union confederation, a traditional ally.

Jonas Gahr Store, who leads the left-leaning Labor Party, says the move by the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) says would not bring progress on a political solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

The LO confederation on Friday endorsed a full boycott of Israel to achieve Palestinian human rights.

LO, with more than 900,000 workers affiliated, has supported Labor, Norway's largest party, for decades. In 2013, the social-democratic party lost power to the current right-leaning coalition government.