Noted Spanish history expert faces child porn charge

A British citizen who is a noted expert on Spanish history faces a child pornography charge in the United States.

According to an indictment returned Tuesday in Georgia, Henry Kamen faces a possession of child pornography charge. Federal prosecutors say that in September 2014 Kamen had child pornography, defined in the indictment as any image of a child under 12 engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Prosecutors said in a news release that Kamen, a historian and professor of Spanish history, lived in Georgia but currently lives in Barcelona. Online court records do not show any lawyer listed for him.

If convicted of the child pornography charge, Kamen faces up to 20 years in prison.