Odebrecht offices raided in Argentina

A judge in Argentina has ordered a search of the offices of the Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht in Buenos Aires.

Federal Judge Sebastian Casanello ordered Wednesday's raid as part of an investigation into alleged bribes in the granting of construction contracts.

Argentina's state news agency Telam says that Odebrecht confirmed the raids and said it was cooperating with authorities.

Odebrecht is a key focus of the so-called "Car Wash" probe into an alleged kickback scheme at Brazilian state-run Petrobras oil company. It is the biggest corruption scandal in the history of Brazil.

Odebrecht's executives confessed to U.S. prosecutors earlier this year that they paid around $788 million to officials in 10 Latin American countries and two more in Africa in order to get multimillion-dollar contracts with local governments.